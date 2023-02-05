Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 2:19PM MST until February 6 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow and wind expected. Additional snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches for valleys and 3 to 7 inches on ridge tops and

elevations above passes with up to around 10 inches more for

the Albion mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph for the

Southern Highlands and Albion mountains. Wind gusts for other

areas will be less, 20 to 35 mph.

* WHERE…Island Park area, Big Hole mountains including Pine

Creek pass, the Caribou range including Wayan and Swan Valley,

the Southern Highlands/Albion mountains and the Wasatch

mountains in Idaho including Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…From now to 8 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds will

bring blowing and drifting snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.