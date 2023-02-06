Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 2:36AM MST until February 6 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow and breezy winds. Additional snow accumulations of
up to two inches below 6000 feet MSL and 3 to 8 inches above
6000 feet. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph with locally higher
gusts in the Raft River and Juniper Valleys along I-84 as high
as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Raft River Region, Deep Creek Mountains, Bannock Range,
Pocatello Range, and Portneuf Range including Malta, Rockland,
Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda
Springs, Henry, and Bone.
* WHEN…Until noon MST today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact
the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.