Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 2:36AM MST until February 6 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow and breezy winds. Additional snow accumulations of

up to two inches below 6000 feet MSL and 3 to 8 inches above

6000 feet. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph with locally higher

gusts in the Raft River and Juniper Valleys along I-84 as high

as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Raft River Region, Deep Creek Mountains, Bannock Range,

Pocatello Range, and Portneuf Range including Malta, Rockland,

Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda

Springs, Henry, and Bone.

* WHEN…Until noon MST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact

the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.