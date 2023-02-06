Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 2:36AM MST until February 6 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow and breezy winds. Additional snow accumulations of
up to two inches below 6500 feet MSL and 3 to 6 inches above
6500 feet. Winds gusting between 25 to 45 mph.
* WHERE…South Hills, Albion Mountains, Bear River Range, Caribou
Range, Big Hole Mountains, and Centennial Mountains including
Albion, Almo, Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor,
Island Park, and Kilgore.
* WHEN…Until noon MST today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact
the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.