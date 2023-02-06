Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 2:36AM MST until February 6 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow and breezy winds. Additional snow accumulations of

up to two inches below 6500 feet MSL and 3 to 6 inches above

6500 feet. Winds gusting between 25 to 45 mph.

* WHERE…South Hills, Albion Mountains, Bear River Range, Caribou

Range, Big Hole Mountains, and Centennial Mountains including

Albion, Almo, Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor,

Island Park, and Kilgore.

* WHEN…Until noon MST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact

the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.