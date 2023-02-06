Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 5:30AM MST until February 6 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Through Noon Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including
snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Please
monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at bridger teton
avalanche center.org, if your plans include travel into the
backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.