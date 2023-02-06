Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 5:30AM MST until February 6 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Through Noon Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including

snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Please

monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at bridger teton

avalanche center.org, if your plans include travel into the

backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.