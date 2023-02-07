Freezing Fog Advisory issued February 7 at 4:25AM MST until February 7 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. Flurries and light freezing drizzle will also exist creating slick road conditions. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads.

* WHERE…Upper Snake Plain and Eastern Highlands including Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.

* WHAT…Visibility one mile or less in areas of freezing fog.

