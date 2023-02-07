Special Weather Statement issued February 7 at 4:31PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with

locally higher amounts. Winds may gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone Park, the Absaroka Mountains and the Salt

and Wyoming Range.

* WHEN…Late tonight through Wednesday. The heaviest snow is

expected Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travelers should watch for slick and snow

covered roads as well as rapid changes in visibility from snow

and areas of blowing snow.