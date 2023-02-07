Special Weather Statement issued February 7 at 4:31PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with
locally higher amounts. Winds may gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone Park, the Absaroka Mountains and the Salt
and Wyoming Range.
* WHEN…Late tonight through Wednesday. The heaviest snow is
expected Wednesday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travelers should watch for slick and snow
covered roads as well as rapid changes in visibility from snow
and areas of blowing snow.