Special Weather Statement issued February 7 at 5:31AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with
locally higher amounts. Winds may gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…The Jackson and Star Valleys.

* WHEN…Late tonight through Wednesday. The heaviest snow is
expected Wednesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travelers should watch for slick and snow
covered roads as well as rapid changes in visibility from snow
and areas of blowing snow.

National Weather Service

