Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 5:45AM MST until February 8 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches, with locally higher amounts on western facing slopes.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday. The heaviest snow is
expected Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.