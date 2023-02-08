Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued February 8 at 2:48AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with
locally higher amounts. Winds may gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone Park, the Absaroka Mountains and the Salt
and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Through the day today. The heaviest snow is expected this
morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travelers should watch for slick and snow
covered roads as well as rapid changes in visibility from snow
and areas of blowing snow.

