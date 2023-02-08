Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 1:53AM MST until February 8 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches,
with locally higher amounts up to 12 inches on western facing
slopes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday. The heaviest snow is expected
this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including
snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Please
monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at bridger teton
avalanche center.org, if your plans include travel into the
backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.