Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 1:53AM MST until February 8 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.