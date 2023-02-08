Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 2:12AM MST until February 8 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow and breezy winds expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 6 inches in the mountains and up to 2 inches for the
valleys. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore,
Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.