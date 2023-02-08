Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 2:12AM MST until February 8 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow and breezy winds expected. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 6 inches in the mountains and up to 2 inches for the

valleys. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier, and

Georgetown.

* WHEN…From 5 AM early this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.