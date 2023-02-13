Special Weather Statement issued February 13 at 3:45AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with
locally higher amounts.
* WHERE…The Star and Jackson Valleys.
* WHEN…Late tonight through Tuesday. The steadiest snow is
expected late tonight into Tuesday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travelers should watch for slick and snow
covered roads as well as rapid changes in visibility from snow
and areas of blowing snow.