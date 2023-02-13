Special Weather Statement issued February 13 at 3:45AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travelers should watch for slick and snow covered roads as well as rapid changes in visibility from snow and areas of blowing snow.

* WHEN…Late tonight through Tuesday. The steadiest snow is expected late tonight into Tuesday morning.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts.

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton.

