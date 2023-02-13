Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 2:53AM MST until February 15 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected with locally stronger gusts south of the I-84/I-86

junction near Idahome.

* WHERE…Raft River Region including but not limited to Malta,

Rockland, and Holbrook.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow showers in the area could result in

brief periods of blowing snow, reducing visibility on roadways.

Use caution when driving.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.