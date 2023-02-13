Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 1:35PM MST until February 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow and breezy winds expected. Total snow

accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph.

* WHERE…Bear River Range including but not limited to

Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.