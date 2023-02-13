Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 1:35PM MST until February 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow and breezy winds expected. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE…Bear River Range including but not limited to
Emigration Summit.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.