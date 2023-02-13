Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 1:35PM MST until February 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches

with isolated amounts up to 5 inches in the higher terrain.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot,

American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.