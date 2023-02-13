Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 1:35 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 1:35PM MST until February 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
with isolated amounts up to 5 inches in the higher terrain.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot,
American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content