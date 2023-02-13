Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 2:02PM MST until February 14 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches

and 3 to 7 inches from Leadore through Gilmore Summit and

Williams Creek Summit. Gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph with the

front this evening, and during Tuesday from Leadore through

Gilmore Summit.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Monday to 2 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind

chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if

precautions are not taken.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.