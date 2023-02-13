Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 2:37AM MST until February 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka Mountains, Teton

and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

including over Teton an Togwotee passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.