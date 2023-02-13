Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 3:11AM MST until February 15 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow and breezy winds expected. Total snow accumulations

of 6 to 9 inches in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 2 to 6

inches in the valleys below. Winds gusting between 30 to 45 mph.

Gusts as high as 55 mph Tuesday night especially in Clark

County.

* WHERE…Monida Pass, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass, Ashton Hill,

Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind

chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as little as 30 minutes Tuesday night.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.