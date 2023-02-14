Skip to Content
today at 10:12 AM
Published 2:02 AM

Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 2:02AM MST until February 14 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 40 to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and
Oakley.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

