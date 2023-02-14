Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 2:02AM MST until February 14 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts between 40 to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Raft River Region including but not limited to Malta,
Rockland, and Holbrook.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.