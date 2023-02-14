Wind Chill Warning issued February 14 at 10:50PM MST until February 15 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as

low as 25 below zero. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph producing

blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Inkom, McCammon,

Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone,

Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, and Pine

Creek Pass

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could

cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.