today at 7:12 AM
Published 10:50 PM

Wind Chill Warning issued February 14 at 10:50PM MST until February 15 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Malad, Preston,
Thatcher, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun
Valley, and Galena.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

National Weather Service

