Wind Chill Warning issued February 14 at 2:29PM MST until February 15 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter

Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph producing blowing and

drifting snow.

* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Inkom, McCammon,

Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone,

Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, and Pine

Creek Pass.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 11 PM this evening to

10 AM MST Wednesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11

PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind

chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30

minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.