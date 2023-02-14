Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 10:50PM MST until February 15 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Winds gusting as high as 60 mph producing blowing and

drifting snow and reducing visibility. Dangerously cold wind

chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph producing blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Small, Monida

Pass, Raynolds Pass, and Targhee Pass.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning commute. The cold wind

chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as little as 30 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.