Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 2:29PM MST until February 15 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations up to one inch through the

evening. Then, winds gusting as high as 60 mph producing blowing

and drifting snow and reducing visibility.

* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Small, Monida

Pass, Raynolds Pass, and Targhee Pass.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold

wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.