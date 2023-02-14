Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 2:24AM MST until February 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow and breezy winds. Additional snow accumulations of 4

to 8 inches and up to 10 inches above 7500 feet MSL. Winds

gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Bear River Range including but not limited to Emigration

Summit.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.