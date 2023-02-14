Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 2:24AM MST until February 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow and breezy winds. Additional snow accumulations of 4

to 8 inches in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 1 to 3

inches in the valleys below. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…South Hills and Albion Mountains including but not

limited to Albion, Almo, and City of Rocks NR.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.