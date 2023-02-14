Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 2:24AM MST until February 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow and breezy winds. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 4 inches. Winds gusting between 30 to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.

National Weather Service

