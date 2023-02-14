Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 2:29PM MST until February 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow and breezy winds. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph which may produce
blowing and drifting snow to reduce visibility.
* WHERE…Bear River Range including but not limited to
Emigration Summit.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.