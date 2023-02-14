Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 2:29PM MST until February 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph producing blowing and
drifting snow.
* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Inkom, McCammon,
Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone,
Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, and Pine
Creek Pass.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 11 PM this evening to
10 AM MST Wednesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11
PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.