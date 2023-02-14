Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 4:40PM MST until February 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with local
amounts around one foot in the Teton Range.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka Mountains, Teton
and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Through 11 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton Pass and
Togwotee Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.