Wind Chill Warning issued February 15 at 1:48PM MST until February 16 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 20 to 25 degrees below zero.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, St. Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.