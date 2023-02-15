Winter Storm Warning issued February 15 at 9:46AM MST until February 15 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Blowing and drifting snow. Winds gusting as high as 45

mph.

* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, and Monida Pass.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Areas of blowing and drifting snow are creating

hazardous travel conditions and could reduce visibility as winds

continue gusting up to 45 mph. Wind chill values will range

from 5 degrees above zero to 15 degrees below zero.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.