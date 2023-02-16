Wind Chill Warning issued February 16 at 1:58PM MST until February 17 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 15 to 30 degrees below zero.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,
St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry,
Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois,
Spencer, Edie School, and Small.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.