Wind Chill Warning issued February 16 at 1:58PM MST until February 17 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Friday.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 to 30 degrees below zero.

