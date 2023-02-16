Skip to Content
Wind Chill Warning issued February 16 at 2:17AM MST until February 16 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 to
35 below zero.

* WHERE…Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort
Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda
Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Ashton, Tetonia,
Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and
Small.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

