Wind Chill Warning issued February 17 at 2:50AM MST until February 17 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 to
30 below zero.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,
St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry,
Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois,
Spencer, Edie School, and Small.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.