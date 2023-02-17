Wind Chill Warning issued February 17 at 2:50AM MST until February 17 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 to 30 below zero.

