Winter Storm Warning issued February 17 at 12:49PM MST until February 19 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 8 to 12 inches possible. Wind gusts to 40 mph may cause
areas of blowing and drifting snow, particularly over mountain
passes.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, including Pine Creek Pass.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.