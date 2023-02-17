Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 12:49PM MST until February 19 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to
9 inches. Wind gusts to 35 mph may cause areas of blowing and
drifting snow.

* WHERE…Eastern mountains including the Island Park and Driggs
area, the Caribou and Marsh Highlands, and the northern extent
of the Bear River Range.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on winter driving conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

