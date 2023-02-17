Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 3:20PM MST until February 19 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches

in the Tetons. 5 to 10 inches in the Salt River, Wyoming, and

Gros Ventres mountain ranges. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over Teton

Pass. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.