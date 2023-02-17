Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 4:46PM MST until February 19 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10

inches across the southwestern portions of the Park. 4 to 8

inches possible across the eastern mountains. Otherwise, snow

accumulations generally under 4 inches. Winds gusting 30 to 40

mph in the mountains.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.