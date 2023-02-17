Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 4:46PM MST until February 19 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Around 6 inches expected in the Alpine area.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday. The heaviest
snowfall will be from sunset Saturday through sunrise Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.