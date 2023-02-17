Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 4:46PM MST until February 19 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches. Around 6 inches expected in the Alpine area.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday. The heaviest

snowfall will be from sunset Saturday through sunrise Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.