today at 10:24 PM
Published 2:29 PM

Winter Storm Warning issued February 18 at 2:29PM MST until February 19 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches above 6500 feet MSL and 4 to 6 inches in the valleys
below.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains and southern Teton Valley including
Victor and Pine Creek Pass.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Alerts

National Weather Service

