Winter Storm Warning issued February 18 at 2:50AM MST until February 19 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches above 6500 feet MSL and 4 to 6 inches in the valleys
below. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains and southern Teton Valley including
but not limited to Victor and Pine Creek Pass.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Snowfall rates could
approach 1 inch per hour in the mountains at times. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.