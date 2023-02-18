Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 10:57AM MST until February 19 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches
in the Tetons, with 5 to 10 inches in the Salt River, Wyoming,
and Gros Ventre mountain ranges. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday. The heaviest
snowfall will be from sunset Saturday through sunrise Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over Teton Pass
and over Togwotee Pass. Patchy blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.