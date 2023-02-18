Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 7:24 PM
Published 10:57 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 10:57AM MST until February 19 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Around 6 inches expected in the Alpine area.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday. The heaviest
snowfall will be from sunset Saturday through sunrise Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content