Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 2:29PM MST until February 19 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times. Total snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches at valley floors and 4 to 8 inches above 6500 ft.

* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration

Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley,

Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, and Kilgore.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.