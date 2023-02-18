Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 10:12 AM
Published 2:50 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 2:50AM MST until February 19 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches
above 6500 feet MSL and 2 to 6 inches in the valleys below.
Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration
Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley,
Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, and Kilgore.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Snowfall rates could
approach 1 inch per hour in the mountains at times. Patchy
blowing snow could reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content