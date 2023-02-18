Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 4:29PM MST until February 19 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches in the Tetons, with 5 to 10 inches in the Salt River,
Wyoming, and Gros Ventre mountain ranges. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Now until 11 AM Sunday. The heaviest snowfall will be
from tonight until around sunrise Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over Teton
Pass and over Togwotee Pass. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.